EA Announces Free Sims 4 Game Download for PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, and PC

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Beginning on October 18, 2022, The Sims 4 base game will be available as a free download for all new players on PC via EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Sims4

EA has announced it will be sharing more about what’s in the works for The Sims 4 during a special-edition stream, Behind The Sims Summit on October 18, 2022 at 10 am PDT via The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels, also available on demand.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into The Play List on October 18.

The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

Moreover, from September 14 through October 17, all players who have purchased The Sims 4 base game will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift.

With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood. To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, simply log into the game and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim.

You can sign up on TheSims.com for more updates.

Other articles in the category: News

25% of iPhone Production Expected to Move to India by 2025

According to analysts at JP Morgan, Apple is preparing to make India and Vietnam its key global manufacturing hubs as the company continues to cut its reliance on China, TechCrunch is reporting. In a note to clients sent out this week, the analyst claimed that the Cupertino company will move 5% of global iPhone 14...
Usman Qureshi
10 mins ago

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Coming to FIFA 23

Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo are coming to FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road, the club’s home ground. Starting September 30, players will be able to select Ted Lasso as their playable manager in FIFA...
Usman Qureshi
22 mins ago