EA Announces Free Sims 4 Game Download for PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, and PC

Beginning on October 18, 2022, The Sims 4 base game will be available as a free download for all new players on PC via EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

EA has announced it will be sharing more about what’s in the works for The Sims 4 during a special-edition stream, Behind The Sims Summit on October 18, 2022 at 10 am PDT via The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels, also available on demand.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into The Play List on October 18.

The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

Moreover, from September 14 through October 17, all players who have purchased The Sims 4 base game will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift.

With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood. To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, simply log into the game and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim.

You can sign up on TheSims.com for more updates.