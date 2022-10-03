Google Pixel 7 Specs Leak Ahead of October Event

Nehal Malik
34 mins ago

Any shred of mystery Google was saving for its Pixel 7 series launch event on Thursday, October 6, likely dissipated when a detailed and legit-looking spec sheet for the two phones leaked online over the weekend (via 9to5Google).

Apparently, a mobile carrier in Taiwan prematurely shared the spec sheet for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It eventually made its way to the Google News Telegram channel, with the original since being taken down.

We’ve already seen much of this year’s Pixel phones, including their design. Google itself previewed the Pixel 7 lineup months ago when it launched the Pixel 6a in May. What’s more, a video depicting what appeared to be an actual Pixel 7 Pro in retail packaging made the rounds last month.

The newly leaked spec sheet, however, gives us a more comprehensive look at the Pixel 7 lineup’s internals.

Most of the spec sheet simply confirms things we already knew about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro or expected from them — such as Google’s second-generation Tensor chipset. However, there are some curveballs in there as well.

Most notably, the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera setup appears to be more of an upgrade over the Pixel 6 Pro than expected.

The Pixel 7 Pro will have a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens that with 5x optical zoom (the Pixel 6 Pro could only do 4x). Thanks to the upgrade, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature hybrid (digital + optical) zoom of up to 30x, up from 20x on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google’s base Pixel 7 will have the same camera setup minus the telephoto lens (and, therefore, the 5x optical zoom).

Much like their predecessors, the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 will sport 6.7-inch and 6.3-inch displays with 120Hz and 90Hz refresh rates, respectively. Both phones will also be rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The leaked spec sheet also mentions new software features like Face Unlock, “Macro Focus,” and something called “Movie Motion Blur.” The latter could be Google’s version of Apple’s “Cinematic Mode” on iPhones.

Stay tuned for our coverage of Google’s Pixel 7 launch. The event kicks off Thursday, October 6, at 7am PT/10am ET.

