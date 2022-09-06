Google Releases Emergency Chrome Update to Patch High-Severity Exploit

Nehal Malik
17 seconds ago

Google is rolling out an emergency update for Chrome, version 105.0.5195.102, to fix a high-severity zero-day security flaw on Mac, Windows, and Linux — reports BleepingComputer.

A zero-day vulnerability leaves users open to exploits and attacks until it is patched. This particular vulnerability, being tracked as CVE-2022-3075, is caused by insufficient data validation in Mojo, a collection of runtime libraries used by Chrome.

According to Google, the flaw was actively being exploited by attackers in the wild.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild,” the company said in a security advisory published on Friday. The zero-day vulnerability was reported anonymously by a security researcher.

Updating Chrome to the latest available version will patch the vulnerability on your computer. Google Chrome version 105.0.5195.102 was available to download at the time of writing.

To manually check for and install the update, open the Chrome menu (three vertically-aligned dots in the toolbar) and go to Help About Google Chrome. Chrome will check for updates, download any that are available, and prompt you for a restart to install them.

The browser also automatically checks for and installs available updates at launch.

Google said it will not release any technical information on the now-fixed zero-day or its exploits until the patch has made its way to the majority of Chrome’s user base. “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” the company said.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

This is the sixth Chrome zero-day Google has pushed an update to fix so far this year. The company released an emergency Chrome update in July to patch CVE-2022-2294, and another in April to fix CVE-2022-1364. Both of those security holes were also being actively exploited before Google plugged them. There was another vulnerability fixed more recently in August as well.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Ordered to Stop Selling iPhones without Chargers in Brazil

Apple on Tuesday was ordered by the Brazilian government to stop selling new iPhones without a charger included in the box in the country — reports Reuters. The Brazilian government sees the practice as selling an incomplete product to consumers. In an order published in the country's official gazette, Brazil's Justice Ministry said Apple is...
Nehal Malik
59 mins ago

How to Watch: NFL Live Streams in Canada with DAZN 2022-2023

How to watch NFL live streams in Canada for the 2022-2023 football season? You can do so with DAZN, as the company announced on Tuesday it has renewed NFL rights in Canada to stream NFL Game Pass. NFL Game Pass offers live NFL games from the pre-season to the Super Bowl, with exclusive nationwide availability […]
iPhoneinCanada.ca
1 hour ago
apple event far out iphone 14

How to Watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event on September 7th

Apple's 'Far Out' event is being held on Wednesday, September 7th. As is tradition, Apple's September events typically draw a ton of eyes as this is when the company usually reveals its new iPhone amongst other surprises. This year is no different as Apple is expected to show off the iPhone 14 in full. Apple's...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago