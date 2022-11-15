Hands-On: iPhone 14 Emergency SOS Feature Reviewed [Roundup]

Apple today launched its long-awaited Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series in Canada and the U.S. The new safety feature lets users send emergency texts and share their location through the Find My app even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is available starting today in Canada and the U.S., with plans to roll it out to France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. in December. Apple has reportedly locked down 85% of Globalstar’s deployed network capacity to support Emergency SOS via Satellite, a partnership that cost the company $450 million.

At the same time, the tech giant lifted its press embargo for reviews and hands-on accounts of Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and hands-on experiences below…

Emergency SOS via Satellite Reviews Roundup

Apple also highlighted the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature in a promotional video, titled “The Rescue,” earlier today.

You can head over to Apple’s website to learn more about Emergency SOS via Satellite or check out our breakdown of how to use the feature.