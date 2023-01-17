HBO Max ‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Surpasses 4.7 Million Viewers

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The series premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us video game adaptation has surpassed 4.7 million viewers, making it the second-largest debut for the channel behind House of the Dragon (via CNET).

The last of us

The trailer and teaser for the series gained over 100 million views globally, while it trended at No. 1 in the US and worldwide on Twitter Sunday night.

The first episode of the show’s companion podcast also grabbed the top spot on Apple’s TV and Film chart within 24 hours in the US.

“We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way,” said HBO chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys.

For those who aren’t familiar, The Last of Us is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed game from PlayStation Studios’ Naughty Dog.

It launched on PlayStation 3 10 years ago and raised the bar in storytelling and narrative design in video games.

HBO’s adaptation has a special place in Canada as the series was shot in Alberta. Filming took place between July 2021 and June 2022. It’s been projected that the filming brought in around $481 million to Alberta’s economy.

The Last of Us is available on HBO Max where available globally. However, for Canadians, the only streaming option is via Crave.

Crave is available starting at $9.99 per month for the Mobile package. Crave Total starts at $19.99 a month, providing support across all devices.

