How to Use Freeform on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Apple has shared a handy new video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can use the new Freeform app on your iPhone iPad, or Mac.

Apple Freeform hero biglarge 2x

Apple describes Freeform as a collaborative whiteboard space where up to 100 people can plan projects and ideas, or just have fun. You can write and draw, add shapes, photos and videos, maps, and more.

Users can even collaborate with others while on a FaceTime call. Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so users can stay in sync across devices.

Buttons

To create a Freeform board for brainstorming and collaborating on your iPad:

  1. Tap the New Board button.
  2. Tap one of the options at the top of the screen to start building your board.
  3. Move around your board by dragging your finger, and zoom in or out by pinching open or closed. To choose a specific magnification, tap the percentage in the bottom-left corner.
  4. To name your board, tap Untitled in the top left, then tap Rename. If you’re in Split View, tap the More button, then tap Rename.

To collaborate with others on a shared Freeform board:

  1. While in a board, tap the Share Board button. Or while browsing All Boards, touch and hold the board you want to share, then tap Share.
  2. Choose who can access the board and whether you want the people you’re working with to be able to edit.
  3. If you don’t want participants to be able to invite others, turn off “Allow others to invite.”
  4. Choose how you want to send the invitation.

To collaborate using Messages, you and anyone you invite must be using iMessage with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, or later.

Watch the following video to learn how you can use Freeform.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Supplier Foxconn Lifts Lockdown at World’s Largest iPhone Factory

Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier, has relaxed most COVID-19 prevention restrictions at the world's largest iPhone factory, operated by the Taiwanese company in Zhengzhou, China — reports Bloomberg. The Apple supplier said in a Wednesday statement on its official WeChat account that it will no longer employ a "point-to-point" system, which restricted employees' daily movements to...
Nehal Malik
1 min ago

Apple TV+ Announces New Mythic Quest Extension Series ‘Mere Mortals’

Apple TV+ has today announced its critically acclaimed, hit comedy series Mythic Quest will expand its universe of beloved characters with 'Mere Mortals.' Mere Mortals is a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, and Charlie Day serving as executive producers. The...
Usman Qureshi
13 mins ago

Amazon Alexa Brings Hands-Free Experience to Audible App

Audible users’ hands-free experience to find and play content has gotten even better, thanks to a new feature that integrates Alexa voice commands with the Audible app. While listeners have long enjoyed Audible on Alexa-enabled devices, this development allows voice control right in the Audible app, enabling a much more hands-free experience. Runners absorbed in...
Usman Qureshi
33 mins ago