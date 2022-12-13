Apple Releases Freeform App for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Freeform is an all-new app from Apple, included in the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, which lets users see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts or page sizes.

Freeform allows users to add a wide range of files to a flexible canvas, and preview them inline without ever leaving the board. Designed for collaboration, Freeform makes it easier than ever to invite others to work on a board together.

Users can even collaborate with others while on a FaceTime call. Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so users can stay in sync across devices.

“Freeform opens up endless possibilities for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to visually collaborate,” said Apple SVP Bob Borchers. “With an infinite canvas, support for uploading a wide range of files, iCloud integration, and collaboration capabilities, Freeform creates a shared space for brainstorming that users can take anywhere.”

Freeform supports a wide range of files, including

Photos

Video

Audio

Documents

PDFs

Links to Websites

Map Location Links

Sticky Notes

Shapes

Diagrams

Scanned documents via iPhone or iPad camera

With a full shapes library, Freeform gives users over 700 options to choose from, allowing users to change the color and size, add text, and even create and save personalized shapes.

Freeform is the perfect whiteboard experience for gathering inspiration and ideas all in one place. The infinite canvas expands as content is added to the board for unlimited flexibility when working with many files or collaborating with others. Users can seamlessly move around the board with support for built-in gestures.

Freeform is now available to download for free on every iPhone, iPad, and Mac supporting iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1.