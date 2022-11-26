How to Watch: Stream Canada vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Match 2022

Canada will face off against World Cup 2018 finalist Croatia at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 27, in its second FIFA World Cup 2022 game.

You can watch the match (and the rest of the World Cup) on CTV and TSN. In Canada, Bell Media has exclusive streaming rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If you don’t already have TSN as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the network’s exclusive streaming service, TSN Direct for $19.99/month. Right now there’s a limited-time 4-month membership for $12.49/month, or $9.99/month for 12 months ($119.90/year).

Canada has been placed in Group F for the round-robin stage, with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco. Canada lost their opening match against group favourite Belgium 1-0 on Thursday, despite taking 21 shots (to Belgium’s nine), landing them at the bottom of the group.

Sunday’s match will see Canada try to pull off an upset against Croatia. We’ll have to see if Canada’s captain Atiba Hutchinson and star full-back Alphonso Davies, and the rest of the roster can pull off a victory against the 2018 finalists.

Canada’s third and final group-stage match will see it clash against Morocco at 6:45 a.m. PT/9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 1.

The round-robin stage of the 2022 World Cup will conclude on Friday, December 2, with the Round-of-16 phase kicking off on Saturday, December 3.

Quarterfinal matches are scheduled to begin Friday, December 9, followed by the semifinal stage on Tuesday, December 13. Finally, the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be decided on Sunday, December 18.

Click here to check out our guide on how to stay up to date with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.