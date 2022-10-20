iFixit Google Pixel Watch Teardown: ‘Not Quite There Yet’ [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Image: iFixit

iFixit on Wednesday shared its teardown of Google’s first smartwatch — the Pixel Watch. Google unveiled the $449.99 Pixel Watch earlier this month, alongside its flagship Pixel 7 series smartphones.

The teardown experts at iFixit found it easy enough to crack the Pixel Watch open with some heat and a pry tool.

Image: iFixit

However, what they found underneath didn’t instill too much confidence in the Pixel Watch’s repairability. “The internal design leaves something to be desired, and that something is accessibility,” said iFixit.

Image: iFixit

iFixit found that the Pixel Watch’s screen and battery, which are the two likeliest components to need a repair or replacement down the road, are harder to remove and replace than they should be.

The connector for the display is located under the battery, which needs to be pried out to get at the connector. What’s more, a slew of tiny brackets, small contacts, teeny T2 Torx screws, and layers of tertiary components stand between a technician and these parts.

iFixit also found that the speaker cutout in the Pixel Watch’s chassis doesn’t have a grill on it, relying instead on the built-in mesh of the speaker unit inside alone. The teardown experts found the tactile crown to be “cheap-looking,”, especially for the Pixel Watch’s starting price of $449.99.

It wasn’t all bad, however, especially for a first crack at the smartwatch space. “It has enough promise that if Google sticks with it, and takes some repairability notes, in a couple generations the Pixel watch may yet top our smartwatch list,” iFixit noted.

You can watch iFixit’s full teardown of the Pixel Watch below:

If Google manages to streamline the Pixel Watch’s design and work out some of the kinks over the next generation or two, it could become a real challenger to the Apple Watch’s smartwatch dominance.

We reviewed the Pixel Watch last week and found it to be a good option for Android users and those who are or want to be looped into Google’s Pixel ecosystem.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Cuts iPhone 14 Plus Orders by 40%, Raises iPhone 14 Pro Production: Report

Apple has asked supply chain partners to scale back iPhone 14 Plus production by about 40% amid weaker-than-expected demand for its larger-screened swing at a secondary non-Pro iPhone 14 — reports DigiTimes (via MacRumors). The iPhone 14 "Plus" replaces the "mini" models from the last two iPhone generations, which weren't selling all that well, and launched...
Nehal Malik
38 mins ago

SpaceX Releases ‘Starlink Aviation’ Satellite Internet for Airplanes

SpaceX has just announced the launch of its new 'Starlink Aviation’ satellite internet service for airplanes, promising to provide access to streaming, video calls, gaming, and more at any altitude, Tesla North is reporting. “Starlink can deliver up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling all passengers to access streaming-capable internet at the same time,”...
Usman Qureshi
20 hours ago

Google Releases Android 13 Go Edition with New Features, Updates

While announcing a new milestone of having over 250 million monthly active devices now powered by Android Go, Google has just released Android 13 (Go edition) with some critical new features and updates. With Android 13 (Go edition), Google is bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive...
Usman Qureshi
20 hours ago