Google Unveils Pixel Watch at October Event

Google today unveiled its long-rumoured smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, during the ‘Made by Google’ launch event.

Pixel Watch features a circular design with a curved top that gives it a dome-like appearance. The screen is protected by a Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass cover that’s tough and scratch-resistant.

Google’s Pixel Watch comes with an always-on AMOLED display with a 320 ppi pixel density and DCI-P3 colour. The display has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Pixel Watch comes in a stainless steel case that is 41mm in diameter and 12.3mm thick. It weighs 36g without a band and has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM.

According to Google, the Pixel Watch’s chassis is made out of 80% recycled stainless steel. Even the fabric used in the Stretch band for Pixel Watch is made with 100% recycled yarn.

Pixel Watch is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC and outfitted with Google’s WearOS 3.5. For tactile controls, the smartwatch has one side button and a haptic crown.

The watch also has a slew of sensors, as you’d expect for a health and fitness tracking-focused device. These include a compass, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, multipurpose electrical sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Pixel Watch delivers all-day, accurate heart rate tracking. Users can also assess their heart rate for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) with the onboard ECG app. In addition, Pixel Watch has an Emergency SOS feature and Google plans on rolling out a new Fall Detection feature in 2023.

Naturally, the Pixel Watch is packed with health and fitness features, including ones from Fitbit. Google acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion back in 2019. Pixel Watch comes with comprehensive sleep tracking, complete with breakdowns of sleep stages and other insights.

According to Google, Pixel Watch is designed to work seamlessly with the company’s Pixel portfolio and other Android devices. You can even use Pixel Watch as a viewfinder for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, capturing images remotely. It also features Find My Device integration and extensive support for Google Home.

Google said the Pixel Watch will offer all-day battery life, thanks to its 294 mAh battery. The battery is just shy of the 300 mAh pack rumoured in previous leaks. Google’s marketing material advertises charging speeds of 30 minutes for a 50% charge and 80 minutes for a full 100%.

Pixel Watch is available in both a Bluetooth-only version and one with cellular connectivity that has 4G LTE support. Google’s Pixel Watch starts at $449.99 CAD in Canada and is available to pre-order today.

Colour options include Champagne Gold case/Hazel Active band; Matte Black case/Obsidian Active band; Polished Silver case/Charcoal Active band; Polished Silver case/Chalk Active. Buying a Pixel Watch will also get you six months of Fitbit Premium for free, along with three months of free YouTube Music.

Google is separately selling more than 20 other band options for Pixel Watch. These include the Active Band, Stretch Band, Woven Band, Crafted Leather Band, and Two-Tone Leather Band, all available in multiple colourways.

