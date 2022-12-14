Instagram Rolls Out BeReal-Like ‘Candid’ Stories, Notes, and More

A few months back, we reported how Instagram was testing a BeReal social media app clone feature, and today, the company has indeed rolled out the ability to share what it calls ‘Candid Stories,’ among other updates.

Instagram’s new Candid feature lets you and your friends capture and share what you’re doing right now in a story that’s only visible to those who also share their own.

You can capture a Candid from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after your first candid.

If you don’t want to receive the daily notification reminder, you can always turn it off in your Settings.

Instagram is also testing an update to ‘Add Yours’ where you can invite friends to participate by tapping “pass it on” when you see a prompt that reminds you of them.

Another new feature rolling out now on Instagram is ‘Notes,’ which brings a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to. Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

To leave a Note on Instagram:

Go to the top of your inbox

Select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list

Write a Note that will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours

Replies to Notes will arrive as DMs in your inbox.

Coming soon is the ability to create Group Profiles on Instagram. Users will be able to join this new type of profile to share posts and stories in a dedicated, shared profile with friends.

Additionally, Instagram is also testing a way for people to connect with friends over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in your group or 1:1 DMs.

Instagram says it will continue to test and build features “that help you feel closer with them.”