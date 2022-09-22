iOS 16.0.2 Download Released to Fix iPhone 14 Pro Bugs and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 for download for iPhone users.

This update comes in at 353.5 MB for our iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple says it provides “important security updates”, while also fixes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max bugs related to the camera shake while using third-party apps.

Apple says iOS 16.0.2 also fixes an issue where displays go completely black during device setup, while also addressing the copy-and-paste bug where the permissions prompt “appears more than expected”.

Another bugs include a VoiceOver fix that would disable the feature after a reboot.

iOS 16.0.2 also fixes a touch input bug where screens go unresponsive on the iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 after being serviced.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Direct downloads below for iOS 16.0.2:

iOS 16.0.2 (Build 20A380):

    • iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download
    • iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download
    • iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download
    • iPhone XS (iPhone11,2) — Download
    • iPhone XS Max (iPhone11,4) — Download
    • iPhone XS Max (China) (iPhone11,6) — Download
    • iPhone XR (iPhone11,8) — Download
    • iPhone 11 (iPhone12,1) — Download
    • iPhone 11 Pro (iPhone12,3) — Download
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone12,5) — Download
    • iPhone12,8 (iPhone12,8) — Download
    • iPhone13,1 (iPhone13,1) — Download
    • iPhone13,2 (iPhone13,2) — Download
    • iPhone13,3 (iPhone13,3) — Download
    • iPhone13,4 (iPhone13,4) — Download
    • iPhone14,2 (iPhone14,2) — Download
    • iPhone14,3 (iPhone14,3) — Download
    • iPhone14,4 (iPhone14,4) — Download
    • iPhone14,5 (iPhone14,5) — Download
    • iPhone14,6 (iPhone14,6) — Download
    • iPhone14,7 (iPhone14,7) — Download
    • iPhone14,8 (iPhone14,8) — Download
    • iPhone15,2 (iPhone15,2) — Download
    • iPhone15,3 (iPhone15,3) — Download

