iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 2 and more for developers on Tuesday. Here’s what you can download below:

iOS 16.1 beta 2 (20B5050f)

iPadOS 16 beta 9 (20B5050f)

macOS 13 beta 8 (22A5352e)

watchOS 9.1 beta 2 (20S5049d)

tvOS 16.1 beta 2 (20K5046d)

We see that iPadOS 16 beta 9 is also available, and macOS 13 beta 8. Apple is set to release both of these software updates in October. There’s rumoured to be an October event where new iPad and Macs are set to be unveiled.

There are some early bugs with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro devices the company is set to be fixed next week, including a vibrating camera, copy and paste bug and an iCloud restore issue and device transfer when coming from an older iPhone.