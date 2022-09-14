iOS 16.1 Beta Download, iPadOS 16 Beta 8 and More Hits Developers

After releasing iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 on Monday, Apple has made its next round of software betas available for developers, including iOS 16.1. Also available today is iPadOS 16 beta 8. The next version of iPadOS 16 won’t be available until October, when new iPad are expected as well.
Check out what’s for download below:
- Xcode 14.1 beta (14B5024h)
- iOS 16.1 beta (20B5045d)
- iPadOS 16 beta 8 (20B5045d)
- watchOS 9.1 beta (20S5044e)
- tvOS 16.1 beta (20K5041d)
As we’ve seen in the past, most .1 releases are usually for bug fixes and other performance improvements. We’ll have to wait and see if any major feature changes are available as well. Stay tuned.
Other articles in the category: News
How to Customize Beats Studio Buds for iOS and Android [VIDEOS]
Currently available for as low as $149.99 on Amazon.ca, Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, Transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life, and rich, immersive sound. Beats Studio Buds are not only optimized for both iOS and Android users, but are also cheaper than Apple’s flagship AirPods earphones. To make...
Unboxing All iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Silicone and Leather Cases in New Colours [VIDEOS]
Apple's MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived and are available in Leather, Silicone, and Clear in a variety of classic and new colour options. There are now five new colours for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case lineup: Midnight Forest Green Ink Umber Orange The same...
iPhone 14 Pro Screenshots Show Dynamic Island Only When in Use
Last week, Apple unveiled its latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices with an always-on display and 'Dynamic Island,’ which is a pill-shaped area that replaces the notch on previous iPhones. During the keynote, Apple detailed how Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone calls,...