iOS 16.1 Beta Download, iPadOS 16 Beta 8 and More Hits Developers

After releasing iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 on Monday, Apple has made its next round of software betas available for developers, including iOS 16.1. Also available today is iPadOS 16 beta 8. The next version of iPadOS 16 won’t be available until October, when new iPad are expected as well.

Check out what’s for download below:

Xcode 14.1 beta (14B5024h)

iOS 16.1 beta (20B5045d)

iPadOS 16 beta 8 (20B5045d)

watchOS 9.1 beta (20S5044e)

tvOS 16.1 beta (20K5041d)

As we’ve seen in the past, most .1 releases are usually for bug fixes and other performance improvements. We’ll have to wait and see if any major feature changes are available as well. Stay tuned.