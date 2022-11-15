iOS 16.2 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Devs: What’s New [VIDEO]

Apple today released new beta software builds for developers, including iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more.
Check out what’s available below for download:
iOS 16.2 beta 3 (20C5049e)
iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 (20C5049e)
macOS 13.1 beta 3 (22C5050e)
watchOS 9.2 beta 3 (20S5348d)
tvOS 16.2 beta 3 (20K5348d)
As for what’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 3? One major change for Always On Display is the ability to disable the wallpaper and notifications. This results in just a black background for your display and widgets showing.
Employees of the Empire-owned Sobeys stores have revealed that following a ransomware attack earlier this month, they have not been able to place orders and process inventory as usual, CBC News is reporting. Workers at the grocery chain said that as a result, some of the stores have run short of items, while at some stores,...
Apple today launched its long-awaited Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series in Canada and the U.S. The new safety feature lets users send emergency texts and share their location through the Find My app even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Emergency SOS via Satellite...
Garmin has today announced the all-new ‘Bounce,' the first-ever kids smartwatch with LTE connectivity that lets parents easily communicate with and locate their child. The Garmin Bounce smartwatch provides a communication tool for kids who do not need a fully-featured smartphone. It features a bright, color touchscreen display and a durable, swim-friendly design. Bounce offers two-way...