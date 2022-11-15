iOS 16.2 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Devs: What’s New [VIDEO]

Apple today released new beta software builds for developers, including iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more.

Check out what’s available below for download:

iOS 16.2 beta 3 (20C5049e)

iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 (20C5049e)

macOS 13.1 beta 3 (22C5050e)

watchOS 9.2 beta 3 (20S5348d)

tvOS 16.2 beta 3 (20K5348d)

As for what’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 3? One major change for Always On Display is the ability to disable the wallpaper and notifications. This results in just a black background for your display and widgets showing.

Under Emergency SOS via Satellite settings that launched today in Canada and the U.S. for iPhone 14/14 Pro devices, you can test a demo of the feature right on your iPhone.

One other change is the ability for Siri to now provide silent responses in Siri settings, instead of speaking out results.

Live Activities for iPhone 14 Pro devices now can also include more information for sports scores

Check out all the new features below from zollotech: