iOS 16 Beta 5 Features: What’s New [VIDEOS]

Your Apple Watch can help you find your iPhone if it’s nearby. Simply Touch and hold the bottom of the screen, swipe up to open Control Center, then tap the Ping iPhone button. As a result, your iPhone makes a tone so you can track it down. In the latest beta release of iOS 16,...
According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has significantly restricted its acquisitions of other companies since the beginning of 2021. The Cupertino, California-based company spent roughly $200 million USD on acquisitions from the beginning of its fiscal 2021 to date. In comparison, Apple paid $1.5 billion towards acquisitions in its fiscal 2020 alone. [caption...
Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve. Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for...