iOS 16 Beta 5 Features: What’s New [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Apple today released iOS 16 beta 5 and more for developers today.

These new releases included some new features, such as bringing back the battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on iPhone. Also, for finding devices such as your iPhone from Apple Watch, there’s a new alert sound.

Some other minor changes include a revised Apple Music widget, now showing a new waveform and with slightly smaller album art. Lossless and Dolby Atmos now also show when relevant on album art.

You can see all the new features in iOS 16 beta 5 and what’s new, in the videos below from zollotech and Brandon Butch:

Apple will release iOS 16 this fall, while iPadOS 16 will be released too, but is said to come later in October.

