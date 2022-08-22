Next iPad Rumoured to Feature Touch ID Power Button, Landscape FaceTime Camera

According to a new report by Japanese website Mac Otakara, the upcoming 10th-generation iPad will sport a Touch ID power button and a repositioned, landscape FaceTime camera (via MacRumors).

Earlier this month, alleged renders of the 10th-generation iPad appeared on the web showing a traditional Touch ID home button in the bottom bezel. However, today’s report claims those renders do not accurately depict the position of Touch ID or the FaceTime camera.

Similar to the current generation iPad Air and iPad mini devices, the source believes Apple’s upcoming new entry-level iPad will have a Touch ID power button on the top edge.

Moreover, the report claims that the FaceTime camera could be positioned in the right bezel of the device for landscape usage.

The report says that Apple’s Center Stage feature that helps to keep you centered within the frame during video calls works better when an iPad is placed in landscape orientation, and says that the FaceTime camera’s new position in the right bezel would accommodate this usage scenario.

We could see Apple launch the 10th-gen iPad alongside this year’s iPhone lineup in September.

What are your thoughts on everything we know so far about the upcoming iPad?