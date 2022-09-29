iPhone 14 Plus May Have Originally Been Dubbed iPhone 14 Max, According to Apple’s Website

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series of devices, introducing the new ‘Plus’ model to the fold. The 6.7-inch device joined the standard iPhone 14 as part of the entry-level offering. However, prior to its official reveal, the iPhone 14 Plus looks to have been called the ‘iPhone 14 Max.’

According to Dutch blog iCreate (via MacRumors), Apple makes mention of the iPhone 14 Max across two instances on its website. The first was found in a support document designed to assist users in identifying their iPhones. The section dedicated to the iPhone 14 Plus lists its launch year, model numbers, etc. However, when right-clicking and saving the photo on the site, the image appears as “iPhone-14-Max-colors.”

A second reference to iPhone 14 Max is found within a page listing regulatory information for Apple’s devices. This time, it takes even less sleuthing to find that the company outright highlights “‌iPhone 14‌ Max” alongside the iPhone 14 Plus model number alongside its sister products.

All throughout the reports and rumours leading into Apple’s September event, where it revealed the iPhone 14 series, there were barely any mentions of a “Plus” model. It wasn’t until days prior that we first began hearing about the new title treatment. It’s the first time Apple has gone back into the well and used the Plus model name since the iPhone 8.

There’s no evidence that helps draw a conclusion why Apple apparently made the sudden choice to switch iPhone 14 Max for iPhone 14 Plus. Given that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus do share many notable features aside from screen size and battery life, perhaps the company felt “Plus” drew a better picture of the device for consumers.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is now available to pre-order. Apple will begin fulfilling orders starting Friday, October 7th.