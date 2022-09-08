Shaw, Freedom Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Start September 9

Freedom Mobile will launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 9, at 5:01 am PT/8:01 am ET, according to its website. This is the same time as last year.

The company’s pre-order times are 1 minute after Apple.ca, which is set for this Friday at 5 am PT/8am ET.

According to Freedom Mobile’s website, customers can pre-register now to “get notified with pricing and availability information for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.”

As for Shaw Mobile, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-order dates and times are set for September 9 at 6:01am MT (5:01am PT).

As for Shaw and Freedom Mobile iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing, it has not been revealed yet. But expect pricing to be the same as last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as there was no massive price hike.

Rogers/Fido iPhone 14, Telus/Koodo iPhone 14 pre-orders and Bell iPhone 14 pre-orders are also set for this Friday, September 9.

Click here to check out iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Canada.