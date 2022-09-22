iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Real-World Differences [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

YouTube channel Max Tech has published another video comparing the new iPhone 14 Pro with the iPhone 13 Pro, only this one highlights some real-world differences after using the latest flagship model for a week.

IPhone 14 Pro

Apple has introduced a new and improved front-facing camera in the iPhone 14 Pro, which the majority of early reviewers have praised for its autofocus capabilities as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Image processing on the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an all-new Photonic Engine, which is again a significant upgrade over Apple’s older Deep Fusion feature found in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Other changes include the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature, brand new colour options, improved battery life, and a powerful new A16 Bionic chip.

To find out whether all these upgrades matter in the real world or not, check out the following video.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Spiral Staircase Drop Test [VIDEO]

YouTube channel TechRax has just published a new spiral staircase drop test video, comparing the durability of Apple's latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max with last year’s iPhone 13. Earlier this week, we also saw a drop test video comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung S22 Ultra. The two flagship devices were also...
Usman Qureshi
15 mins ago

Apple A16 vs A15 Bionic Speed Test [VIDEO]

YouTuber Luke Miani has just published a new video comparing the performance of Apple’s newly launched A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip in this year’s flagship iPhone models, with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. With the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced the A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip, which is built on a...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

Apple’s Siri vs Google Assistant vs Amazon Alexa vs Samsung Bixby [VIDEO]

YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss has just shared a new video titled "The Voice Assistant Battle 2022,” in which they pit Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant against each other. Apple debuted Siri on iPhone 4S back in 2011, and while it received praise for its voice recognition and contextual knowledge of user information, it...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago