iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Real-World Differences [VIDEO]

YouTube channel Max Tech has published another video comparing the new iPhone 14 Pro with the iPhone 13 Pro, only this one highlights some real-world differences after using the latest flagship model for a week.

Apple has introduced a new and improved front-facing camera in the iPhone 14 Pro, which the majority of early reviewers have praised for its autofocus capabilities as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Image processing on the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an all-new Photonic Engine, which is again a significant upgrade over Apple’s older Deep Fusion feature found in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Other changes include the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature, brand new colour options, improved battery life, and a powerful new A16 Bionic chip.

To find out whether all these upgrades matter in the real world or not, check out the following video.