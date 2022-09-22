iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Real-World Differences [VIDEO]

YouTube channel TechRax has just published a new spiral staircase drop test video, comparing the durability of Apple's latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max with last year’s iPhone 13. Earlier this week, we also saw a drop test video comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung S22 Ultra. The two flagship devices were also...
YouTuber Luke Miani has just published a new video comparing the performance of Apple’s newly launched A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip in this year’s flagship iPhone models, with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. With the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced the A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip, which is built on a...
YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss has just shared a new video titled "The Voice Assistant Battle 2022,” in which they pit Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant against each other. Apple debuted Siri on iPhone 4S back in 2011, and while it received praise for its voice recognition and contextual knowledge of user information, it...