iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Spiral Staircase Drop Test [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

YouTube channel TechRax has just published a new spiral staircase drop test video, comparing the durability of Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max with last year’s iPhone 13.

Comparison

Earlier this week, we also saw a drop test video comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung S22 Ultra.

The two flagship devices were also pitted against each other in a camera showdown in which the iPhone 14 Pro Max came out on top, with the phone winning in seven of the 12 categories.

Another video from earlier this week showed us how the two devices compare in terms of design, display, new features, speaker quality, productivity features, accessories, and more.

Today, we’ll find out whether you should opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or stick to the iPhone 13 when it comes to durability. Check out the video below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

