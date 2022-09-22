iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Spiral Staircase Drop Test [VIDEO]

The two flagship devices were also pitted against each other in a camera showdown in which the iPhone 14 Pro Max came out on top, with the phone winning in seven of the 12 categories.
Another video from earlier this week showed us how the two devices compare in terms of design, display, new features, speaker quality, productivity features, accessories, and more.
Today, we’ll find out whether you should opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or stick to the iPhone 13 when it comes to durability. Check out the video below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.
YouTuber Luke Miani has just published a new video comparing the performance of Apple’s newly launched A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip in this year’s flagship iPhone models, with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. With the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced the A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip, which is built on a...
YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss has just shared a new video titled "The Voice Assistant Battle 2022,” in which they pit Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant against each other. Apple debuted Siri on iPhone 4S back in 2011, and while it received praise for its voice recognition and contextual knowledge of user information, it...
Discovered first by VPN Tracker service Equinux, an iOS 16 bug is causing the Mail app to crash instantly when a single email that contains some weird text in the “from” field is received, 9to5Mac is reporting. This flaw in iOS 16, which is resulting in iPhone users completely locking out of the Mail app,...