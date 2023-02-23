Alleged iPhone 15 Design Leaks: Larger Display and Dynamic Island [PICS]

Nehal Malik
6 seconds ago

Image: 9to5Mac

Exclusive CAD renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and obtained by 9to5Mac allegedly showcase the final design of Apple’s base model iPhone 15.

According to Zelbo’s images, the iPhone 15 will get a slight bump in screen size, from 6.1 inches on last year’s iPhone 14 to 6.2 inches. It’s currently unclear whether the larger display comes with an increase in the device’s physical footprint, or Apple has simply made the bezels thinner to accommodate a bigger screen while maintaining the same physical dimensions.

While the iPhone 15 might be getting a small display upgrade, it isn’t expected to get a higher refresh rate with ProMotion, in keeping with Apple’s strategy of differentiating between non-Pro and Pro models.

Image: 9to5Mac

In addition, it also looks like the entry-level iPhone 15 will finally ditch the display notch, corroborating previous reports that Apple would bring the Dynamic Island from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series to both of its non-Pro iPhone models this year.

On the inside, non-Pro iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by hand-me-down A16 Bionic chips from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, will get next-generation A17 Bionic chips based on TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process.

Image: 9to5Mac

On the back, the renders show that the iPhone 15’s design remains pretty similar to last year’s. That includes the camera island, which has the same layout as the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 15, like its Pro counterparts, also ditches Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector for a USB-C port on the bottom.

While recently leaked renders of the iPhone 15 Pro showed off what appeared to be solid-state Power and Volume buttons, it looks like the iPhone 15 will keep mechanical buttons instead of graduating to capacitive ones.

Apple is still months away from unveiling the iPhone 15 lineup, so stay tuned for updates as we get them.

