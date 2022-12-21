Last-Minute 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Christmas is just around the corner, but not everyone is done shopping for the holidays. If you’re still scrambling for presents, our last-minute gift guide has you covered with ideas that those you care about are sure to love.

Here are our top picks for tech gifts this holiday season:

Apple Gift Ideas

Apple’s latest flagship iPhone series, the iPhone 14 Pro, is a no-brainer for Christmas wishlists everywhere. An iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max would make a spectacular gift for anyone this holiday season, but good luck getting one in time for Christmas if you don’t have an order in already.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is seeing a severe supply shortage due to recent production disruptions at the company’s largest iPhone factory, located in Zhengzhou, China. At the time of writing, the earliest delivery estimate for an iPhone 14 Pro in the U.S. is January 9 — over three weeks out.

If you’re looking to get something that’s actually in stock, here are some more options from Apple:

If you’ve already picked up an iPhone 14 or are looking for a gift for someone who owns one, an Ultra Hybrid or Tough Armor Mag case from Spigen would make an excellent option.

Apple also has its own holiday gift guide for this year that’s worth checking out.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

If you’re looking to get an Android phone as a tech gift this year, look no further than Google’s Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

Google’s new Tensor G2 in-house chip is decently performant and offers next-generation AI capabilities. In patented Pixel fashion, the Pixel 7 Pro also features an impressive camera setup that blows much of the competition right out of the water.

Our review of the Pixel 7 Pro was pretty favourable, and it makes for an excellent, competitively-priced flagship for Android users. The base Pixel 7 starts at $799, while the Pixel 7 Pro can be had for as low as $1,179.

Google’s Pixel 7 series is an even better option for anyone who already has or is looking to buy into Google’s Pixel ecosystem. Speaking of which, Google is also offering $40 off the Pixel Buds A Series ($99) and $60 off the Pixel Buds Pro ($199.99).

Sonos Gift Ideas

Sonos makes great speakers, and its speakers make great last-minute gift ideas for your friends and family. Take a look at some of our favourite picks from Sonos below:

We were pretty impressed with the Sonos Sub mini in our review and believe it’s a solid contender for this year’s holiday shopping lists. You can also check out our reviews of the Sonos Arc, Sonos Roam, and Sonos Sub mini to learn more about them.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon launched pre-orders for the Kindle Scribe back in September, but it didn’t start shipping until late November. The Kindle Scribe is geared toward reading and note-taking, and it comes with its own Apple Pencil-style pen that attaches to the device on the side with magnets.

Amazon called the Kindle Scribe the “best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.” The device has a 10.2-inch, glare-free Paperwhite display with a 300-PPI pixel density and HD resolution.

You can get your hands on a Kindle Scribe to gift someone this Christmas for $509.99.

NordVPN

NordVPN ensures your connection to the internet is secure, encrypted, and yet still high-speed, in a day and age where what you do online is more important and valuable than ever before.

This holiday season, NordVPN is offering up to 59% off its yearly plan and up to 68% off its 2-year plan, with three months of free service and a 30-day money-back guarantee on both plans.

Get your loved ones (or yourself) the gift of internet safety and freedom this holiday season with a NordVPN subscription.

Disney+

With everyone spending a lot more time at home around the holidays, TV shows and movies around the fireplace can make for some quality family time. Disney+ offers a fantastic selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, and can also be accessed on Apple TV or the web.

A Disney+ subscription could make an excellent gift this holiday season, and it only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Honourable Mentions

Here’s to wishing you and your loved ones early happy holidays from all of us here at iPhone in Canada.

Disclosure: iPhone in Canada uses affiliate links allowing readers to help support our site, and to allow us to offer you independent media coverage and deal news.