LCBO Website and Mobile App are Down Due to ‘Cybersecurity Incident’

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says its website and mobile are currently unavailable after the crown corporation announced on Tuesday afternoon it is responding to a “cybersecurity incident.”

“The LCBO is responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting LCBO.com. While a full investigation is underway, LCBO.com and our mobile app are unavailable,” said the LCBO in a statement.

The LCBO website as of writing only loads a message that says, “service unavailable”. Customers previously were able to order items on its website and through the LCBO mobile app. It’s unclear what the cybersecurity incident is specifically.

The LCBO mobile app doesn’t mention the cybersecurity incident, only showing a “Maintenance Notice” and detailing, “our app is currently unavailable as we make upgrades to improve your online shopping experience.” The app supports online ordering and Apple Pay for checkout.

While its website and mobile app are not working at the moment, LCBO stores are operational as normal. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” says the LCBO.