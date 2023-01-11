LCBO Website and Mobile App are Down Due to ‘Cybersecurity Incident’

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says its website and mobile are currently unavailable after the crown corporation announced on Tuesday afternoon it is responding to a “cybersecurity incident.”
“The LCBO is responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting LCBO.com. While a full investigation is underway, LCBO.com and our mobile app are unavailable,” said the LCBO in a statement.
The LCBO website as of writing only loads a message that says, “service unavailable”. Customers previously were able to order items on its website and through the LCBO mobile app. It’s unclear what the cybersecurity incident is specifically.
The LCBO mobile app doesn’t mention the cybersecurity incident, only showing a “Maintenance Notice” and detailing, “our app is currently unavailable as we make upgrades to improve your online shopping experience.” The app supports online ordering and Apple Pay for checkout.
While its website and mobile app are not working at the moment, LCBO stores are operational as normal. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” says the LCBO.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Launches Free ‘Business Connect’ Tool
Apple Business Connect is a new, free tool that allows businesses to customize their location place cards with beautiful images, key information, and special promotions. Businesses can customize the way their information appears to users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present...
OpenMedia Pens Letter to New CRTC Chair, Asking for Affordable and Open Internet
[caption id="attachment_388469" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image: OpenMedia[/caption] OpenMedia on Monday sent a letter to newly appointed Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chair Vicky Eatrides, urging her to put competition, affordability, and the public's needs above all else. "In all aspects of your work, we ask that you steer the CRTC to follow the core principle...
Apple TV+ Wins Golden Globe Award for ‘Black Bird’
Apple TV+ on Tuesday won one of its six nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as Black Bird star Paul Walter Hauser took home the honour of "Best Supporting Actor in Television Limited Series/Motion Picture." Black Bird, inspired by actual events, tells the story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a high school football hero...