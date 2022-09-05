Leaked Case for Apple Watch Pro Suggests Device to Feature Additional Buttons

Steve Vegvari
5 seconds ago

Leaked images of a third-party case for the Apple Watch Pro have supposedly surfaced. The images in question suggest that Apple’s unreleased higher-end wearable may feature additional buttons on the side for improved input and usability.

The Apple Watch Pro is said to have a “rugged” design. Now, as first spotted by 9to5Mac, the device may also support additional buttons. A series of leaks have popped up on the web showcasing third-party cases for the Apple Watch Pro. Most interesting are two new cutouts opposite the Apple Watch’s digital crown. These cutouts suggest that the device may offer new buttons for use.

Leaked on Weibo by Uncle Pan, and additionally on Twitter by Sonny Dickson, the Apple Watch Pro may receive the long-awaited support of additional buttons. It’s believed that the Apple Watch Pro is being positioned for active users, sports enthusiasts, etc. Therefore, having access to more tactile buttons should be great for users.

It is worth noting that the leaked case designs are from third-party partners. These aren’t official Apple designs or renders. Sometimes, accessory manufacturers go off of schematics obtained. Often this leads to accurate designs. Though, it’s not guaranteed. Therefore, it’s worth taking this leak with a grain of salt until Apple officially shares info on the device.

Aside from the additional buttons and relative functionality that may follow, Apple Watch Pro is said to feature a larger display and low-power mode. Plus, the device may offer enhanced fitness tracking, a body temperature sensor, and a better battery, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. It’s also believed that the Apple Watch Pro may come with a premium price tag of around $900-999 USD (roughly $1,183 CAD).

It won’t be long until we know for certain. This week, Apple is set to host its ‘Far Out’ event. On September 7th, Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 alongside iOS 16, new Apple Watch innovations, and more.

