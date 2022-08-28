‘Apple Watch Pro’ Considered for Satellite Features, Not Just iPhone: Report

Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

In this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talked about Apple possibly bringing its long-rumoured satellite connectivity functionality to the “Apple Watch Pro” in addition to the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

The tech giant has “internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features, which could make sense for a future version of the new more rugged Apple Watch Pro,” Gurman said.

Gurman previously reported that Apple will unveil three new Apple Watch models at its September event this year: the Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and a new “Pro” model geared toward extreme sports.

Gurman noted that Apple remains committed to adding satellite-powered emergency communication features to the iPhone. He now believes the company is considering them for its planned higher-end, more rugged Apple Watch model as well.

For the iPhone, Gurman said Apple is going to start with a feature that’s internally referred to as “Emergency Message via Satellite.” This new feature will let owners of supported iPhones send SOS messages and report accidents in areas without cellular service.

Ultimately, though, Apple plans for users to also be able to make regular phone calls and have global internet access over satellite links.

Gurman said it’s unclear if Apple will launch satellite functionality for any of its devices at its upcoming product launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7 — although the branding of the event could be an indication of such an announcement.

Globalstar, Apple’s rumoured partner for satellite technology, acquired 17 new satellites to provide “continuous satellite services” to an anonymous “potential customer.” In addition, a report from earlier this week indicated that we might see Apple debut satellite communication at the iPhone 14 launch event after all.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile and Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced a global cellphone service would be coming in 2023, when next-gen Starlink satellites launch, essentially set to eliminate dead zones on Earth. The Starlink cellular service would eventually expand to Tesla vehicles as well, confirmed the company.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

‘Apple Watch Pro’ to Feature Flat Display, Says Another Report

A new high-end, more rugged Apple Watch model that Apple is expected to unveil alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a flat display for the first time — reports Mac Otakara. The publication has learned from reliable sources in China that the "Apple Watch Pro" could be announced as "One more thing..." at...
Nehal Malik
19 hours ago

Apple Watch Series 3 Available for $129 (Open Box)

If you’re looking for the absolute lowest price for a used Apple Watch Series 3, check out the open box demos available online-only from The Source, as this smartwatch from 2017 is available for $129.96, for a 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case (GPS). In comparison, a new Series 3 from Amazon is $240. The Apple...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

Telus Promo: Save 50% Off Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular Models

If you’re a Telus customer looking for an Apple Watch Series 7 cellular model, some big discounts are here ahead of the expected reveal of Apple Watch Series 8 next month. Telus says you can “save up to $360” on Apple Watch Series 7, consisting of an Easy Payment (0% APR financing with $0 down)...
IIC Deals
1 week ago