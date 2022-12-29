LG Announces Global Launch of ‘ThinQ UP’ Home Appliances

LG Electronics has announced the global launch of its ‘ThinQ UP’ upgradeable home appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers.

These revolutionary new LG appliances let users enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases.

LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life, providing more value to users over time.

One of the custom features available to download in 2023 is Laundry Saver Mode, which can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ UP. It keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished and until the dryer door is opened, to help prevent wrinkles and odours.

Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ UP.

All new software features are optional and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ app.

“A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ UP is an innovative new solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customizable upgradability.”

Launched in South Korea in January 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting in March 2023 in the U.S.

LG ThinQ UP availability in Canada and other markets will follow soon.