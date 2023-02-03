2023 M2 Max MacBook Pro vs MSI Z16 PC Laptop [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have today shared a comparison video of the 2023 M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MSI Z16 PC laptop.

In an earlier comparison, the new M2 MacBook Pro was pitted against the M1 Max MacBook Pro, in which they highlighted the High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBooks.

The High-Power Mode on 16-inch MacBook Pro models improves performance in graphics-intensive workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444.

In today’s M2 Max comparison with the MSI Z16, here’s what you’ll find:

Build and external differences

Display quality comparison

Speaker comparison

Webcam and mic comparison

SSD speed test

Geekbench 5 CPU test

Figma web design test

Web browsing performance

Cinebench R23 and thermals

3DMark wildlife gaming

Blender 3D rendering

Lightroom photo editing

DR18 4K BRAW denoise

DR18 6K BRAW video editing

So which laptop do you think reigns supreme? Watch the following video to find out.