2023 M2 Max MacBook Pro vs MSI Z16 PC Laptop [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have today shared a comparison video of the 2023 M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MSI Z16 PC laptop.

Comparison

In an earlier comparison, the new M2 MacBook Pro was pitted against the M1 Max MacBook Pro, in which they highlighted the High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBooks.

The High-Power Mode on 16-inch MacBook Pro models improves performance in graphics-intensive workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444.

In today’s M2 Max comparison with the MSI Z16, here’s what you’ll find:

  • Build and external differences
  • Display quality comparison
  • Speaker comparison
  • Webcam and mic comparison
  • SSD speed test
  • Geekbench 5 CPU test
  • Figma web design test
  • Web browsing performance
  • Cinebench R23 and thermals
  • 3DMark wildlife gaming
  • Blender 3D rendering
  • Lightroom photo editing
  • DR18 4K BRAW denoise
  • DR18 6K BRAW video editing

So which laptop do you think reigns supreme? Watch the following video to find out.

