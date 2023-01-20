Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max Graphics Performance Benchmarks Hit the Web

Initial graphics-focused Geekbench benchmarks of Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are showing significant GPU performance improvements (via MacRumors).

Based on the Metal scores of the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU, the new MacBook Pros offer nearly 30% faster graphics performance than their M1 counterparts.

However, the high-end M1 Ultra chip released for the Mac Studio last year is still about 9% faster than the M2 Max:

M1 Ultra: 94,583

M2 Max: 86,805

M1 Max: 64,708

M2 Pro: 52,691

M1 Pro: 39,758

OpenCL scores for the M2 Max and M1 Ultra are, nonetheless, pretty much the same.

Geekbench results also reveal that the M2 Pro and M2 Max in the new MacBook Pros both have single-core and multi-core scores of around 1,900 and 15,000, respectively, meaning they offer up to 20% faster CPU performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which is also in line with Apple’s advertised claims.

The new 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is now available for preorder, starting at $2,599 (CAD), with deliveries beginning Tuesday, January 24.