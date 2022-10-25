M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pros to Sport ‘Very High-Bandwidth’ RAM

Citing information shared by a reliable source, a new report by MacRumors is claiming that Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will feature very high-speed RAM.

Last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claimed that the initial version of macOS Ventura includes support for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options in the “near future.”

Current generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sport LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s.

“On a speculative basis, it is possible that the next MacBook Pro models could be equipped with Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM for up to 33% increased memory bandwidth with up to 20% less power consumption. This would result in up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth for the M2 Pro and up to 600 GB/s for the M2 Max.”

The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in last year’s higher-end MacBook Pro models offered a substantial performance uplift over the base M1, and second-generation Apple Silicon should tell a similar tale.

Apple released the current-generation MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October last year, sporting a new design with a notch in the display and additional ports like HDMI, MagSafe, and an SD card reader