M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pros to Sport ‘Very High-Bandwidth’ RAM

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Citing information shared by a reliable source, a new report by MacRumors is claiming that Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will feature very high-speed RAM.

Apple m2

Last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claimed that the initial version of macOS Ventura includes support for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options in the “near future.”

Current generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sport LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s.

“On a speculative basis, it is possible that the next MacBook Pro models could be equipped with Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM for up to 33% increased memory bandwidth with up to 20% less power consumption. This would result in up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth for the M2 Pro and up to 600 GB/s for the M2 Max.”

The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in last year’s higher-end MacBook Pro models offered a substantial performance uplift over the base M1, and second-generation Apple Silicon should tell a similar tale.

Apple released the current-generation MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in October last year, sporting a new design with a notch in the display and additional ports like HDMI, MagSafe, and an SD card reader

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Seeks Global Supply Chain Decarbonization by 2030

Apple, which has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020, is now aiming to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030. The iPhone maker today called on its global supply chain to take new steps to address their greenhouse gas emissions...
Usman Qureshi
27 mins ago

Apple’s iMessage and WhatsApp Both Saw Outages in the Past 12 Hours

Life without messaging apps on your smartphone? Get out of here. That’s what’s happened in the past 12 hours with Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp. Last night just before 1AM PDT/4AM EDT, WhatsApp saw a temporary outage, where no messages were being able to be sent or received. Users only saw a “connecting…” message in […]
Gary Ng
29 mins ago