Microsoft Outlook Goes Free for Mac, Now Redesigned

Microsoft today announced that its Outlook email client for macOS is now free, no longer requiring a Microsoft 365 subscription or licence.

Outlook users can manage multiple email accounts at the same time and the Mac app supports several services, including Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo!, and IMAP. “The Outlook for Mac app complements Outlook for iOS – giving people a consistent, reliable, and powerful experience that brings the best-in-class experience of Outlook into the Apple ecosystem that so many love.”

Microsoft has completely redesigned the Outlook app for Mac, bringing a refreshed, modern user interface that’s more in line with macOS. In addition, Outlook is now optimized for the custom Apple Silicon that powers the latest Macs, allowing for snappy performance and faster syncing.

Microsoft went on to tout enterprise-grade security, as well as improved macOS integration with an agenda widget, Notification Center reminders, and an upcoming feature that will show users their upcoming calendar events in the Menu Bar.

Outlook for Mac also adds support for Apple’s Handoff feature, which lets users seamlessly switch between their Mac and iOS devices without losing any progress. What’s more, Microsoft said it is working on new “Outlook Profiles,” which will let users connect their email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience to avoid unwanted notifications and only get notified for emails pertaining to what they’re currently focused on.

“There is more to do and many more features we are excited to bring to the Outlook Mac experience. We are rebuilding Outlook for Mac from the ground up to be faster, more reliable, and to be an Outlook for everyone.”

Click here to download Outlook for free from the App Store today.