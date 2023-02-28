Microsoft’s PC Game Pass is Expanding to 40 Additional Countries

Starting today, insiders in 40 new countries will be able to begin trying PC Game Pass and its catalogue of games.

Microsoft has announced that it’s opening its PC Game Pass Preview program in an array of new markets. These players will then be given “immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows.” This includes Xbox’s day-one titles available on Game Pass, Bethesda titles, and EA Play membership. Plus, PC Game Pass also includes a number of member-only benefits in Riot Games.

Announced via an Xbox Wire post, PC Game Pass is launching in countries across Europe and the Middle East. Access to the PC Game Pass subscription is available via the Xbox Insider Hub app. This unlocks a preview version of the subscription experience as well as the available titles.

PC Game Pass includes notable titles like Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, and Forza Horizon 5. Later this year, Minecraft Legends will join the fold on April 18th while Arkane Austin’s Redfall is due on May 2nd. Plus, there are monthly additions that pop in alongside their inclusions on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft’s CVP of gaming marketing at Xbox Jerret West goes on to explain that “In the coming months, PC Game Pass will launch in these countries for all players to experience.”

As PC Game Pass arrives in the new countries for insiders, it takes Microsoft’s grand total of supported regions to 86, including Canada. PC Game Pass is available in the country for $11.99 per month.

The full list of 40 countries gaining access to PC Game Pass today include: