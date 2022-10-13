Mophie Launches Powerstation Plus Exclusively at Apple Stores and ZAGG.com

Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago

Mophie has just announced the latest addition to its Apple-exclusive Powerstation line, the Powerstation Plus, which is now available on ZAGG.com and in Apple retail stores, with Apple online availability coming later this month.

POWERSTATION PLUS 705

The company debuted the new Apple-exclusive portable charging accessories last month, powered by USB-C and with various internal batteries ranging from 5,000 mAh to 25,000 mAh, with some having built-in MagSafe support.

“We’re proud to offer this lineup of the most advanced mobile charging technology on the market for Apple users,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“The new Powerstation lineup provides even more options for consumers to charge their devices quickly and conveniently from anywhere.”M

Priced at $79.99, the new Mophie Powerstation Plus is a superfast charging solution that fits almost any Apple device. It conveniently includes two integrated charging cables, Lightning and USB-C, so you always have the right cable for your iPhone or iPad.

POWERSTATION Plus10K GT FrontWideCharging Pose2

The integrated cables offer up to 20W of PD power, fast charging your compatible devices at the optimal speed. It also features an integrated four-light LED power indicator, displaying charging status and the current battery life.

You can check out all the new Mophie Powerstation chargers at Apple.ca.

Other articles in the category: News

Lufthansa Airlines Says AirTags Now Allowed in Luggage Amid Confusion

Germany’s flag carrier airline, Lufthansa, announced on Wednesday that it will not ban AirTags from flights. A confusing situation came up with the airline over the weekend. There were conflicting media reports of Lufthansa planning to ban "activated" AirTags from luggage, classifying them as "dangerous" goods. Some outlets were told by sources at Lufthansa that the company...
Nehal Malik
9 mins ago

Original 2007 iPhone in Sealed Box Expected to Top $48,000 CAD in Auction

According to New Orleans-based LCG Auctions, a rare factory-sealed Apple iPhone from 2007 is expected to top records. Apple’s first iPhone launched on June 29, 2007 and cost $599 USD with 8GB of storage, in what has been one of the most influential products ever made. According to LCG Auctions, a similar sealed original iPhone […]
Gary Ng
20 mins ago

Apple Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for its new documentary film, 'Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,’ which offers an intimate look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the...
Usman Qureshi
27 mins ago