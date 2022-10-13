Mophie Launches Powerstation Plus Exclusively at Apple Stores and ZAGG.com

Mophie has just announced the latest addition to its Apple-exclusive Powerstation line, the Powerstation Plus, which is now available on ZAGG.com and in Apple retail stores, with Apple online availability coming later this month.

The company debuted the new Apple-exclusive portable charging accessories last month, powered by USB-C and with various internal batteries ranging from 5,000 mAh to 25,000 mAh, with some having built-in MagSafe support.

“We’re proud to offer this lineup of the most advanced mobile charging technology on the market for Apple users,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“The new Powerstation lineup provides even more options for consumers to charge their devices quickly and conveniently from anywhere.”M

Priced at $79.99, the new Mophie Powerstation Plus is a superfast charging solution that fits almost any Apple device. It conveniently includes two integrated charging cables, Lightning and USB-C, so you always have the right cable for your iPhone or iPad.

The integrated cables offer up to 20W of PD power, fast charging your compatible devices at the optimal speed. It also features an integrated four-light LED power indicator, displaying charging status and the current battery life.

You can check out all the new Mophie Powerstation chargers at Apple.ca.