Netflix Basic with Ads on Apple TV Not Working? It’s Coming Soon

Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier isn’t available on Apple TV devices, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

However, the streaming giant said in a statement to the publication that it is working on it and “Basic with Ads” is coming soon to Apple TV devices.

Netflix launched its new Basic with Ads plan in Canada and beyond on November 1. Basic with Ads only costs $5.99 in Canada and gives users who don’t mind sitting through four to five minutes of ads per hour of content (and a few other restrictions, like no offline downloads) the option of a cheaper subscription that gets them access to (almost) the same catalogue of TV shows and movies.

Some of Netflix’s TV shows and movies aren’t available on Basic with Ads, but the plan itself is currently unavailable for Apple TV users. A Netflix support document about issues with Basic with Ads explains that the plan isn’t supported on Apple TV devices.

Until Netflix brings Basic with Ads plan support to tvOS, Apple TV customers on the streamer’s ad-supported plan will have to either use a different device to stream content or upgrade their subscription to a more expensive, ad-free tier.

Netflix Basic with Ads works fine on other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac (through Safari) — Apple TV appears to be the only one affected.