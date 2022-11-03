Netflix Basic with Ads on Apple TV Not Working? It’s Coming Soon

Nehal Malik
4 seconds ago

Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier isn’t available on Apple TV devices, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

However, the streaming giant said in a statement to the publication that it is working on it and “Basic with Ads” is coming soon to Apple TV devices.

Netflix launched its new Basic with Ads plan in Canada and beyond on November 1. Basic with Ads only costs $5.99 in Canada and gives users who don’t mind sitting through four to five minutes of ads per hour of content (and a few other restrictions, like no offline downloads) the option of a cheaper subscription that gets them access to (almost) the same catalogue of TV shows and movies.

Some of Netflix’s TV shows and movies aren’t available on Basic with Ads, but the plan itself is currently unavailable for Apple TV users. A Netflix support document about issues with Basic with Ads explains that the plan isn’t supported on Apple TV devices.

Until Netflix brings Basic with Ads plan support to tvOS, Apple TV customers on the streamer’s ad-supported plan will have to either use a different device to stream content or upgrade their subscription to a more expensive, ad-free tier.

Netflix Basic with Ads works fine on other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac (through Safari) — Apple TV appears to be the only one affected.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon Announces Matter Support for Alexa Devices

Amazon has just announced Matter support for well over 100 million Alexa devices, including 30 Echo and eero products, making it easier for customers to control Matter-enabled products with Alexa. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) officially announced the launch of Matter earlier today, the new industry-unifying standard that enables smart devices to work together seamlessly. "As a...
Usman Qureshi
13 mins ago

Philips Hue Gets Matter Support

Philips has today announced that a new over-the-air software update to the Philips Hue Bridge makes all existing and new Philips Hue lights and accessories fully compatible with Matter. For those who aren’t familiar, Matter is a new smart home protocol developed jointly by leading smart home service providers and device makers to enhance interoperability...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago

Apple Remains ‘Best Global Brand’ in 2022 for 10th Consecutive Year

Interbrand released its Best Global Brands 2022 report today, and Apple again remained the top global brand, according to the research company. Apple’s ‘brand value’ stands at $482,215,000,000 according to Interbrand, seeing 18% growth year-over-year. “Apple helps us Connect, Do, Belong, Play, Pay and – more recently – Thrive. Rumour has it that soon it […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago