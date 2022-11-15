Netflix Debuts ‘Manage Access and Devices’ Security Feature on iOS, Android, Web

Netflix announced on Tuesday the debut of a new ‘Manage Access and Devices’ security feature, to let members see which devices have their account signed into.

“With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out,” said Netflix product manager, Charles Wartemberg.

“Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click.”

This new feature is available on iOS, Android and the web, globally. You can easily see what devices your account is signed into, plus who recently watched and when, what particular device and location. There’s a large one-click “sign out” button to sign out of respective devices.

A lot of the time people travelling may sign into devices at hotels or Airbnbs, for example, and this feature will let you safely sign out of any device, from anywhere.

To access the Manage Access and Devices on the web, click on your profile, head to Account, scroll down to Security and Privacy and then you’ll see “Manage access and devices.”

Earlier this month, Netflix launched a cheaper version powered by ads, priced at $5.99 CAD per month in Canada.