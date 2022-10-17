Netflix Launches ‘Transfer Profile’ Feature

Netflix has launched a new feature called ‘Transfer Profile’, that lets people using your account take their viewing preferences with them when they set up their own account.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership,” explained Netflix Product Manager, Product Innovation, Timi Kosztin.

This feature was first tested back in March in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, to let those sharing accounts add their freeloading friends and family as ‘Extra Members’. That test let Netflix members transfer these extra profiles, retaining their viewing options and settings, which is what we’re seeing today, reports Variety.

For those finally starting their own Netflix paid account, click your profile icon, then head to ‘Transfer Profile’. You’ll then be asked to enter in a new email address and password. The feature is rolling out globally today.

Netflix says “You’ll be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account.”

Transferring a profile will include recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, settings and more. A backup copy of your profile will remain on the original account (but not saved games).

Netflix says it’s possible to turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time.

“No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off,” concluded the company.

This new ‘Transfer Profile’ feature rollout comes ahead of next month’s launch of Netflix with ads in Canada, priced at $5.99 CAD per month.