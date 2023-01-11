Netflix to Exclusively Livestream the SAG Awards

Nehal Malik
5 seconds ago

Image: Netflix

Netflix on Wednesday announced a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards live starting in 2024.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” said Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix.

“As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is set to be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Given its new partnership with SAG-AFTRA, Netflix will stream the event on its YouTube channel.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

“As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Nominees for the 29th annual SAG Awards season were announced earlier today, with breakout motion pictures The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once dominating the slate.

Netflix last year launched a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Going into 2023, the streaming giant plans to crack down on password sharing as it battles declining subscriptions.

