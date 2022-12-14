What’s New in iOS 16.2 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad, after rolling out a Release Candidate build last week. You can download it for your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Ios 16 2

iOS 16.2 brings well over 35 New features, changes, and updates, including the following:

  • New Freeform app
  • Always-on-display features
  • Apple Music Sing for Karaoke
  • Improvements to Home
  • Dynamic Island Updates
  • Game Center Updates
  • Lock screen Widgets
  • AirDrop Improvements
  • 5G for India
  • CSAM Detection
  • Crash Detection
  • Security Updates
  • Bug Fixes

YouTuber Zollotech has done what he does best and rounded up all of the new iOS 16.2 features and changes in a recent video.

Check out the video embedded below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

