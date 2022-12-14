What’s New in iOS 16.2 [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad, after rolling out a Release Candidate build last week. You can download it for your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 16.2 brings well over 35 New features, changes, and updates, including the following:

New Freeform app

Always-on-display features

Apple Music Sing for Karaoke

Improvements to Home

Dynamic Island Updates

Game Center Updates

Lock screen Widgets

AirDrop Improvements

5G for India

CSAM Detection

Crash Detection

Security Updates

Bug Fixes

YouTuber Zollotech has done what he does best and rounded up all of the new iOS 16.2 features and changes in a recent video.

Check out the video embedded below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.