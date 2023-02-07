Nintendo Switch Becomes Third Best-Selling Console of All Time

With over 122 million units sold, Nintendo Switch has surpassed PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best-selling console of all time (via Polygon).

Sony PlayStation 2 with 155 million units sold, and Nintendo DS selling 154 million units in its lifetime are ranked first and second respectively.

Amid semiconductor shortages, Nintendo is projecting nearly 18 million sales of its Switch hybrid handheld this year, with at least a couple more years to go before Nintendo introduces a successor.

Till that happens, it is quite possible the Nintendo Switch becomes the best-selling game console of all time.

It must be noted that Nintendo’s previous two consoles, the Wii U and 3DS both flopped, with the former selling just 13 million units and the latter less than half of that.

Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that Switch hardware sales are slowing, and there’s a question mark over how many more major first-party games remain to propel them. Nintendo is likely weighing up whether its unannounced projects and maybe even Prime 4, should be held back for its next console.

In terms of games, the Switch’s top seller Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has surpassed the 50 million mark with a whopping 52 million copies sold.

Below are the Switch’s all-time top 10 games sold to date:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (52 million) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (41.59 million) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (30.44 million) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (29 million) Pokémon Sword and Shield (25.68 million) Super Mario Odyssey (25.12 million) Pokémon Sword and Shield (20.61 million) Super Mario Party (18.79 million) Ring Fit Adventure (15.22 million) Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (15.07 million)

In total, Nintendo Switch has reached 994 million games sold worldwide.