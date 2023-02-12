Opera Announces ChatGPT Integration for Desktop and Mobile

Opera on Friday announced ChatGPT and broader generative AI integration for its desktop and mobile browsers, starting with a new “Shorten” feature for summarizing webpages.

Generative AI services are giving people new superpowers! We are announcing the first plans for upcoming integrations in our browsers, such as a webpage shorten feature as a sidebar integration. Here are our plans: https://t.co/kd50TVz7Ag pic.twitter.com/abkRghyo03 — Opera (@opera) February 11, 2023

The new “Shorten” feature will be a button that lives in Opera’s address bar. Powered by ChatGPT, it will be capable of instantly summarizing any webpage or article for the user.

“Beyond giving its users access to AI services such as ChatGPT, Opera also decided to look at this opportunity from another angle and to develop an AI solution that filters through all the content and summarizes it for users in a relevant way,” the company said.

Shorten is the first of several features leveraging new generative-AI-powered capabilities that Opera plans on testing. The company added that it is also expanding its existing plans for AI-generated content (AIGC) in its browser, news, and gaming products through its own solutions and partnerships (both existing and new).

“In more than 25 years of our company’s history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what’s possible on the web,” said Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera.

“Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web.”

Opera is the latest to join in the AI race that was kicked off by the launch of ChatGPT, which recently crossed 100 million active users in record time.

Google announced its AI-powered conversational chatbot, dubbed “Bard,” earlier this week, while Microsoft unveiled ChatGPT integration for Bing, Windows, and Edge at an in-person press event on Tuesday.

“We see the rise of Generative Intelligence as the beginning of a new future in which consumer app developers like Opera will be able to build experiences on top of AI-based platforms,” added Per Wetterdal, Opera’s Head of Strategic Partnerships and AI ecosystem.

“We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve.”

A growing number of other tech companies have also announced plans to work on some form of generative AI offering, from Quora to China’s Baidu and Alibaba. Apple, meanwhile, is reportedly set to hold an employee-only AI summit at the Steve Jobs Theater next week.