PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games Leaked Early

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

While Sony is yet to officially announce its selection of free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December, the lineup appears to have already leaked.

2457113 1

According to the leakers at Deallabs, who have a 100% accurate record of sharing early PlayStation game leaks, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout are coming to PlayStation Plus next month.

These games will go live for PlayStation Plus subscribers on Dec 6, 2022, during the weekly store update.

In order to have access to these games, you will require an active PS Plus membership subscription.

Sony recently revealed its quarterly earnings for PlayStation during Q2 2022, confirming it has seen one of its strongest overall quarters for subscription revenue.

During Q2 2022, PlayStation saw the total subscriber count of PlayStation Plus fall from 47.3 to 45.4 million. This comes during the same quarter that PlayStation relaunched the service, adding new tiers with a premium price tag.

However, while subscriber numbers are taking a dip, the introduction of higher tiers actually helped PlayStation achieve higher subscriber revenue.

Between July and September 30th, PlayStation saw the sale of 3.3 million units, the same as what was shipped during the same quarter in 2021.

Other articles in the category: News

Waze Finds ‘Home’ as Canada’s Most Trafficked Destination in 2022

Waze has today revealed that ‘Home’ was the most trafficked destination for Canadians using the app in 2022, while also rolling out a new Holiday driving experience for the upcoming festive season. Below were the top 5 most trafficked destinations for Canadians in 2022: Home School Food and Drink Restaurant Shopping Centre While 'Hospital and Medical...
Usman Qureshi
5 mins ago

You Can Now Share Videos to Instagram Reels from Other Apps

Meta has just announced the ability for creators to share short videos directly to Instagram Reels from some of their favorite third-party apps. The feature will be rolled out to Instagram users later this month. Creators use a variety of apps to create and edit videos before uploading them to Instagram Reels. Meta says it...
Usman Qureshi
6 mins ago

New Today at Apple Session, Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple is introducing a new Today at Apple session, Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App, at Apple Store locations around the world beginning December 5. For those who aren’t familiar, the Today at Apple program offers free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago