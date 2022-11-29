PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games Leaked Early

While Sony is yet to officially announce its selection of free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December, the lineup appears to have already leaked.

According to the leakers at Deallabs, who have a 100% accurate record of sharing early PlayStation game leaks, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout are coming to PlayStation Plus next month.

These games will go live for PlayStation Plus subscribers on Dec 6, 2022, during the weekly store update.

Biomutant — PS4 and PS5 versions

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — PS4 version, backwards compatible on PS5

Divine Knockout — unreleased PS4 and PS5 versions

In order to have access to these games, you will require an active PS Plus membership subscription.

Sony recently revealed its quarterly earnings for PlayStation during Q2 2022, confirming it has seen one of its strongest overall quarters for subscription revenue.

During Q2 2022, PlayStation saw the total subscriber count of PlayStation Plus fall from 47.3 to 45.4 million. This comes during the same quarter that PlayStation relaunched the service, adding new tiers with a premium price tag.

However, while subscriber numbers are taking a dip, the introduction of higher tiers actually helped PlayStation achieve higher subscriber revenue.

Between July and September 30th, PlayStation saw the sale of 3.3 million units, the same as what was shipped during the same quarter in 2021.