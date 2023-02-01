PlayStation Plus February 2023 Free Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, and More

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Sony has just revealed its lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to download starting February 7th.

Starting at $11.99/month, the PS Plus subscription unlocks online multiplayer and gives members access to a set of games every month that they can claim and install for free.

Players can subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers to gain access to online support, cloud saves, retro games, and more.

Below are the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2023, which will be available to play till March 6.

Evil Dead: The Game | PS4, PS5

Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PvP multiplayer action.

OlliOlliWorld | PS4, PS5

Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way.

Experience the accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay.

Grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana in this bold skateboarding action-platformer.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PS4, PS5

Embark on a new journey through the incredible sci-fi fantasy universe of Destiny 2 with this expansion* to the multiplayer action shooter.

Guardians will explore Europa, master the new elemental power of Stasis and collect powerful Exotic gear.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition | PS4

Explore a recreated 1930’s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture… and a crime-riddled underbelly in this full remake of the 2002 original.

