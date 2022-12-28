PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76, and More

Sony has just announced a great lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus next month, which will be available to download for Essential, Extra, and Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, January 3.

PS Plus is Sony’s premium subscription service for its PlayStation consoles, which not only unlocks online multiplayer but also gives members access to a set of games every month that they can claim and install for free.

Starting at $11.99/month, players can subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers to gain access to online support, cloud saves, retro games, and new monthly games to redeem and own as long as a subscription is maintained.

Next month’s PS Plus free games catalog lineup includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4, PS5

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment.

Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66, you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival.

Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi.

Fallout 76 | PS4

Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102.

Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Axiom Verge 2 | PS4, PS5

Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters, and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers.