PlayStation Plus November 2022 Free Games: Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies, and More

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Sony has just revealed a great selection of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to download for Essential, Extra, and Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, November 1.

Ps plus

PS Plus is Sony’s premium subscription service for its PlayStation consoles, which not only unlocks online multiplayer but also gives members access to a set of games every month that they can claim and install for free.

Starting at $11.99/month, players can subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers to gain access to online support, cloud saves, retro games, and new monthly games to redeem and own as long as a subscription is maintained.

This month’s PS Plus free game catalog lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies.

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single-player action RPG sequel.

Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period.

PlayStation Plus members can add both Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library.

Lego Harry Potter Collection | PS4

The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered.

This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling, and much more.

Heavenly Bodies | PS4, PS5

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game, featuring a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history.

Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Said to Release 16-Inch iPad in 2023

Citing a person familiar with the project, an exclusive new report by The Information is claiming that Apple is getting ready to release a bigger 16-inch display iPad in the final quarter of 2023. "Apple is developing its largest iPad yet, a model with a 16-inch screen that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter...
Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

Ookla Speedtest Reveals How Fast iPhone 14, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Are

To find out how much faster Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices are, Ookla used its Speedtest Intelligence to look at the data from select countries during the first few weeks after launch. Ookla compared how the iPhone 14 devices are performing against their iPhone 13 counterparts over 5G and...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago

Xbox Cloud Gaming Surpasses 20 Million Users

During the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that over 20 million people have streamed games using Xbox Cloud Gaming (via The Verge). Xbox Cloud Gaming has become another core pillar of the Xbox ecosystem. As with consoles and PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming is another avenue for players to get...
Usman Qureshi
58 mins ago