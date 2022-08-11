Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Canadian Pricing Tops Out at $2,749

Nehal Malik
58 mins ago

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, along with some more new products, at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on Wednesday.

Canadian pricing for Samsung’s latest foldable flagships is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in three premium colours: Graygreen, Moon Beige, and Phantom Black.

  • 256GB — $2,269.99 CAD
  • 512GB — $2,429.99 CAD
  • 1TB — $2,749.99 CAD (only available online)

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.

  • 128GB — $1,259.99 CAD
  • 256GB — $1,329.99 CAD
  • 512GB — $1,499.99 CAD

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a “Bespoke Edition” that will cost $1399.99 CAD for a 256GB configuration. The Bespoke Edition offers glass colours and frame options that can be mixed and matched, making for a total of 75 different combinations to personalize your device.

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Wednesday’s event. According to the company, these are the “smallest and lightest” earbuds to come from its Buds Pro series yet. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $289.99 CAD and come in three all-new soft and neutral colour tones: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Buds 2 Pro are available to pre-order as of August 10. They will be available to purchase at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and Samsung’s retail/carrier partners across Canada starting Friday, August 26.

Other articles in the category: News

Batteries App Update Brings iOS 16 Battery Percentage Icon to Mac

Developer Rony Fadel has just rolled out an update for his popular Batteries app for macOS, that makes iOS 16’s new battery percentage appear inside the battery icon on the Mac (via MacRumors). For those who aren’t familiar, Batteries for Mac is an app that lets you view battery percentages for an iPhone, iPad, Apple...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Telegram CEO Blasts Apple for Delaying App Update

Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram, has slammed Apple for a delay in reviewing and approving a major new update to the app "without explanation,” iMore is reporting. Durov says the upcoming Telegram update will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging.” However, he continued that he finds it discouraging that...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago