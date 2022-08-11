Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Canadian Pricing Tops Out at $2,749

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, along with some more new products, at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on Wednesday.

Canadian pricing for Samsung’s latest foldable flagships is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in three premium colours: Graygreen, Moon Beige, and Phantom Black.

256GB — $2,269.99 CAD

512GB — $2,429.99 CAD

1TB — $2,749.99 CAD (only available online)

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.

128GB — $1,259.99 CAD

256GB — $1,329.99 CAD

512GB — $1,499.99 CAD

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a “Bespoke Edition” that will cost $1399.99 CAD for a 256GB configuration. The Bespoke Edition offers glass colours and frame options that can be mixed and matched, making for a total of 75 different combinations to personalize your device.

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Wednesday’s event. According to the company, these are the “smallest and lightest” earbuds to come from its Buds Pro series yet. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $289.99 CAD and come in three all-new soft and neutral colour tones: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Buds 2 Pro are available to pre-order as of August 10. They will be available to purchase at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and Samsung’s retail/carrier partners across Canada starting Friday, August 26.