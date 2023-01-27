Shrinking Now Streaming on Apple TV+ in Canada

Steve Vegvari
31 mins ago

The Apple TV+ original series Shrinking is now available to stream in Canada. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in a comedic drama series centred around a therapist that decided to approach his role in a new way by taking the filter off and giving unbridled honesty and advice.

Shrinking stars Segel as James Lair, a therapist who has seen better days. Following the death of his wife, Lair finds himself dealing with a severe degree of grief. As a result, he beings to relish certain ethical beliefs by telling his patients exactly what he thinks. This new, raw approach ends up having significant impacts on Lair’s patients.

The new Apple TV+ original series also stars Ford in the role of Dr. Paul Rhodes, another therapist. Additionally, Jessica Williams, Luke Yennie, Michael Urie, and Lukita Maxwell as all cast in the series as well.

Shrinking is created by Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, who not only starred in the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso but also produce it. Goldstein and Lawrence are also credited as executive producers on Shrinking alongside Segel. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, under Lawrence’s Doozer Productions and its overall deal with the company.

Apple TV+ is not offering the first two episodes of Shrinking as part of its premiere. The series will continue on a weekly basis, debuting each Friday until March 24th.

Apple TV+ is available for $8.99/month in Canada.

Other articles in the category: Apple

Apple Not Expected to Develop New HomePod Mini: Gurman

Apple is believed to not be working on a new HomePod mini. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states active development is not occurring within the company at this time. Within the latest edition of Gurman's Power On newsletter, it's said that Apple is not "actively working" on a HomePod mini 2 or a natural successor to the...
Steve Vegvari
4 days ago

The Afterparty Season 2 to Begin Streaming on Apple TV+ This Spring

Apple original series The Afterparty is making its sophomore debut on Apple TV+ this spring. Nearly a year after Apple officially greenlit a second season, The Afterparty has now been given a release date of April 28th for the follow-up to the early 2022 inaugural season. In a Tweet thread cataloguing upcoming Apple TV+ debuts,...
Steve Vegvari
1 week ago