Starbucks Announces Major Revamp Coming to Star Rewards in Canada

Yesterday it was reported Starbucks USA was set to announce changes to its Star redemption rewards, and now Starbucks Canada has confirmed changes are coming here as well.

On Wednesday morning, Starbucks Canada announced there are “upcoming changes to Starbucks Rewards,” in an email sent to customers. In a nutshell, you’ll now need more Stars to redeem for free items.

Starbucks Canada says starting on February 13, 2023, the following changes will kick into effect for Star redemptions:

100 Stars may be redeemed for 1 of the following items:

hot brewed coffee or hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea

bakery item (such as a cake pop or cookie)

a packaged snack (such as popcorn or potato chips)

1 x Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup (24 oz only)

1 x Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup (16 oz only)

200 Stars may be redeemed for 1 of the following items:

any handcrafted beverage (such as a latte or Frappuccino blended beverage)

any hot breakfast item (such as a breakfast sandwich or oatmeal)

300 Stars may be redeemed for 1 of the following items:

1 x lunch sandwich

1 x packaged protein box

1 x packaged coffee item (such as whole bean coffee)

Currently, there are redemption tiers from as little as 25 or 50 Stars. Here’s what the current Star program looks like:

25 Stars: free drink customization (extra espresso shot, dairy substitute or a dash of your favourite syrup)

50 Stars: free brewed hot coffee, bakery item or hot tea

150 Stars: free handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, snack box or parfait

250 Stars: free lunch sandwich

400 Stars: free signature cup, a bag of coffee or your choice of select coffee accessories

Starbucks customers earn digital stars when they make purchases at stores in person or through the mobile app with a registered Starbucks Card. $1 Canadian spent earns 2 Stars. Employees get 3 Stars for every $1 Canadian spent.

These changes essentially mean Starbucks will give away fewer freebies and customers will need to spend more to earn complimentary items. The free Birthday Reward is still around though, for those registered with their birthday.

With numerous companies taking measures to reduce costs during uncertain economic times, it appears trimming the Rewards program is what Starbucks is doing across its over 1,400 stores in Canada to save some dollars.