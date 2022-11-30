Starlink Satellite Internet Speeds Dip During Q3 2022

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Ookla has analyzed fresh data from Q3 2022 for SpaceX’s Starlink, HughesNet, and Viasat in North and South America, in the Speedtest company’s ongoing series on satellite internet.

Ookla satellite comparison countries 1122 01

According to the data, Starlink download speeds dropped in Canada by at least 14% and the U.S. by nearly 17% from Q2 to Q3 2022, while speeds remained roughly the same in Chile quarter over quarter.

During the same period, fixed broadband performance raced ahead, improving at least 8% to 115.18 Mbps in Canada, at least 4% to 207.04 Mbps in Chile, and at least 8% to 164.13 Mbps in the U.S.

Starlink upload speeds remained roughly unchanged in all three countries Ookla surveyed during Q3 2022, improving marginally in Canada and Chile, and essentially staying the same in the U.S.

Ookla

Starlink in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands had the fastest satellite internet in North America.

Some of the key takeaways include:

  • Starlink performance dipped once again during Q3 2022
  • Starlink remains a boon for rural U.S. consumers who can afford it
  • Starlink in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands had the fastest satellite internet in North America
  • New Q3 2022 Starlink countries have mixed results

The full Ookla report is available via this link.

