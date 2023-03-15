Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso returns for its third (and likely final) season. The critically acclaimed wholesome comedy premiered its first episode of the season and is now available to stream in Canada.

Ted Lasso Season 3 picks up as a new season for AFC Richmond begins. The Premier League underdogs are back at it again and Coach Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, has another attempt to secure Richmond’s promotion. However, the team is facing scrutiny as media pundits predict poor performance from the team. Adding mounting pressure, Nick Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed, has gone on to coach for rivals West Ham United.

Alongside Sudeikis and Mohammed, Ted Lasso sees the return of its eclectic cast. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Anthony Head, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt all return. The series has been developed by Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Hunt alongside Joe Kelly. The troupe also serves as executive producers.

Since its first season premiere in 2020, Ted Lasso has gone on to win 11 Emmy Awards. Following a phenomenal second season, the series won awards for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series’, ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series’, and ‘Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series’. Plus, Ted Lasso secured the award for ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’ both years it’s been nominated.

Currently, Ted Lasso Season 3 is largely believed to be the final season. The creators have gone on to say the series was planned with a three-season arc in mind. However, given its mass popularity, there is always a chance that the series could live on. However, those at the head of the table have been tight-lipped on the matter. Last year, Goldstein told Sunday Times that the plan is to wrap following Season 3. “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons].” Goldstein then jokes, “Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere is available to stream now. The season will continue to debut on Apple TV+ each Wednesday for the next 11 weeks. Its season (or series) finale is set for May 31st, 2023.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99/month.