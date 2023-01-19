The Afterparty Season 2 to Begin Streaming on Apple TV+ This Spring

Apple original series The Afterparty is making its sophomore debut on Apple TV+ this spring. Nearly a year after Apple officially greenlit a second season, The Afterparty has now been given a release date of April 28th for the follow-up to the early 2022 inaugural season.

In a Tweet thread cataloguing upcoming Apple TV+ debuts, the company gave us a new sneak peek into the upcoming season. The company announces, “Season two of murder mystery comedy series #TheAfterparty finds Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Detective Danner’ on a new case: a murder at a wedding.” A still image shows returning actors Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao who played Aniq and Zoe in the first season.

Season two of murder mystery comedy series #TheAfterparty finds Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Detective Danner’ on a new case: a murder at a wedding. ⁰Here is your first look at #TheAfterparty season 2, premiering Spring 2023 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/qUv6UGk9vh — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 19, 2023

At the same time, the creators and cast of the comedy/murder mystery series came on stage during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour to announce that the season of The Afterparty would debut on April 28th. The new season is expected to debut with two new episodes followed by a weekly episodic rollout, according to Collider. Thus, season two of The Afterparty is said to conclude on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The Afterparty is written and helmed by Chis Miller of 21 Jump Street, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fame. The first season revolved around a group of characters celebrating at an after-party for their high school reunion. It isn’t until the host turns up dead that everything takes a turn. Each episode revolves around a different character recounting the night’s events while different genres and creative tropes are woven into their stories ala musical, romance, noir, etc.

Along with the returning Haddish, Richardson, and Chao, season two of The Afterparty features Ken Jeong as part of the cast. The season’s eclectic cast also includes John Cho, Elizabeth Perkins, Poppy Liu, Zach Woods, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, Paul Walter Hauser, and Anna Konkle.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada as a monthly subscription. It is also available via an Apple One bundle.